Fred Adams Named Market Development Manager – Textiles For Fi-Tech, Inc.

RICHMOND, VA. — March 28, 2018 — As Market Development Manager — Textiles, Fred Adams will add a wealth of operations and technical experience in textile manufacturing to the Fi-Tech Team. He has worked in managerial roles in both Europe and USA for major textile corporations; most recently as Manager of Dyeing & Finishing at Guilford Performance Textiles/Lear. Earlier industry experience was gained as Operations Manager at Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Courtaulds Textiles U.S., Inc., Milliken & Company Corporation, and Collins & Aikman Corporation.

Fred has worked extensively in the dyeing and finishing of both knitted and woven fabrics, covering a wide range of end-use applications from intimate apparel to technical textile fabrics.

Fi-Tech’s Managing Director, Todd Bassett, stated “Fred’s passion, technical knowledge and experience in dyeing and finishing process improvement will provide a valuable resource for our customers, as Fi-Tech continues to provide innovative solutions to the textile manufacturing sector.”

Fred Adam’s office, in Aiken SC, will extend Fi-Tech’s coverage of textile facilities in the southeast region.

Fi-Tech, Inc., of Richmond, Virginia, USA was founded in 1972 to serve the Synthetic Fibers and Nonwovens industries. Today Fi-Tech (www.fi-tech.com) is the industry’s leader, representing European and American manufacturers of equipment and components for the Synthetic Fibers, Nonwovens, Polymers, and Textile Industries in the U.S. and NAFTA countries.

Posted March 28, 2018

Source: Fi-Tech, Inc.