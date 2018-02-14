TSG Promotes Adam Hemmer To Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO — February 14, 2018 TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer sector, today announced that it has promoted Adam Hemmer to Vice President.

“Adam has shown exceptional financial and strategic acumen and his contributions to our partner companies have been tremendous,” said Chuck Esserman, CEO and Founder of TSG Consumer Partners. “His promotion is a testament to his hard work and success, and we’re excited to continue to see Adam add value in this new role.”

Since joining TSG in 2015, Mr. Hemmer has been involved in the due diligence and structuring of new investment opportunities. During his time at TSG, he has worked with partner companies such as BrewDog, nuun, Sunshine Fitness, Raybern Foods, and PAIGE, among others. Prior to joining TSG, Mr. Hemmer was a consultant at Kurt Salmon, where he advised private equity and consumer products clients on due diligence and strategy. He graduated with a BA in Economics from Stanford University.

Source: TSG Consumer Partners, LLC