Tim Breen Named 2017 Genuine Parts Company Manager Of The Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — February 20, 2017 — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts is pleased to announce that its parent company, Genuine Parts Company (GPC), named Motion Industries President & CEO Tim Breen as its 2017 GPC Manager of the Year. It is the single highest individual recognition in all of Genuine Parts Company.

Mr. Breen began his career with Berry Bearing Company in 1982 and has held significant key positions since Berry Bearing was acquired by Motion Industries in 1993. Prior to becoming Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for U.S. operations in 2011, he led Motion Industries as a Senior Vice President for the Central U.S. Mr. Breen was named President in 2013 before becoming the company’s President & CEO the following year.

“Each year since 1959, we have recognized one Manager of the Year out of all our associates worldwide,” said Paul Donahue, President & CEO of Genuine Parts Company. “We appreciate the critical role Tim and his Motion Team play in making Motion Industries the successful business it is today, and in delivering the excellent results the team delivered in 2017. This award, the highest honor at GPC, is a significant and well-deserved recognition for Tim and the outstanding leadership he provides to the Motion Team.”

Posted February 16, 2017

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.