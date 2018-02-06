Spinnova Appoints Leena Ruusuvirta Raw Materials Specialist

VAAJAKOSKI, Finland — February 6, 2018 — M.Sc. (Chem) Leena Ruusuvirta has been appointed specialist in the fiber technology company’s R&D team as of February 1, 2018. Ruusuvirta will help Spinnova’s team in its raw material development.

Ruusuvirta joins Spinnova from catalyst manufacturer Dinex Ecocat, where she was a laboratory team leader. Prior to this she has been a research scientist with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, working with micro fibrillated cellulose that Spinnova also uses as raw material.

This recruitment is part of Spinnova’s growth and operational expansion this year.

“We are at an exciting growth phase this year, and many events taking place now are taking the Spinnova fibre closer to commercialization. We have also had a chance to recruit a new colleague and welcome Leena to our team,” said Spinnova CEO Janne Poranen.

Source: Spinnova