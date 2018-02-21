Doug Wulffleff Joins Gelest As Vice President of M&A

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — February 21, 2017 — Doug Wulffleff has joined Gelest as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. He is responsible for identifying business opportunities and developing and executing strategies for growth through acquisitions in the specialty chemicals industry and adjacent markets.

Mr. Wulffleff brings to Gelest decades of M&A experience and most recently served as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at VWR International and has held transaction related leadership roles at BDO International, Arthur Andersen, Coopers & Lybrand and Bankers Trust Company.

Posted February 21, 2017

Source: Gelest, Inc.