Columbus McKinnon Names Bert A. Brant Vice President Of Global Manufacturing Operations

AMHERST, N.Y. — February 12, 2018 — Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, announced today the appointment of Bert A. Brant for its newly created role of Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations.

Mark D. Morelli, Columbus McKinnon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “ no quote Bert brings over 35 years experience in building world class operations and enhancing customer experience through on time deliveries and value-focused manufacturing. He has excelled at reducing lead times and improving profitability through value engineering, supply chain management and by driving operational efficiencies. Bert is an integral component to the execution of Blueprint 2021, our strategy to build a better business model and drive stronger earnings power. I am excited to welcome Bert to our executive team.”

Prior to joining Columbus McKinnon, Mr. Brant was Senior Vice President of Global Operations for Colfax Fluid Handling where he was responsible for global plants and distribution centers in the U.S., EMEA and India since 2014. Prior to that he was Vice President of North American Operations for Apex Tool Group, a $1.6 billion global manufacturer and distributor of industrial hand and power tools. He held other manufacturing and operational leadership roles at Pergo LLC, Rexnord Corporation and Denso Manufacturing in Maryville, TN, where he was trained by Toyota in Japan on the Toyota Production System. He began his career at Texas Instruments. Mr. Brant is a graduate of Georgia Southern University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in technology.

Posted February 13, 2018

Source: Columbus McKinnon