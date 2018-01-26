Xerium Names Harald Weimer President Of Xerium Technologies, Inc.’s Europe Organization

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C — January 26, 2018 — Mark Staton, the President and CEO of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (“Xerium” or the “Company”), a global provider of industrial consumable products and services, announced today the hiring of Mr. Harald Weimer as Xerium’s President of Europe. Mr. Weimer will be based out of the Company’s Reutlingen, Germany facility and will be responsible for guiding the European operations to sustainable growth following the completion of the Company’s primary repositioning projects.

Mr. Staton said, “We are very excited to have Harald join Xerium to lead our European organization. Harald is a seasoned leader and has demonstrated the ability to unlock growth and develop new markets and products within the confines of a streamlined platform. With Harald’s addition, Dave Pretty will transition his European responsibilities while maintaining his role as President of North America. This transition gives us single-point regional leadership across the globe and permits Harald and Dave to focus 100% of their efforts on further improvements in their important regions.”

Mr. Weimer said, “I am honored to accept this opportunity to lead Xerium in Europe and the broader EMEA region. I look forward to working with the global leadership team and my European colleagues to continue delivering high quality products and services that exceed customer expectations. It is my goal to ensure we leverage our industry-leading know-how into disciplined revenue growth through our existing customers and through new opportunities.”

Harald Weimer Background Highlights

25 years of sales, technical, operational, managerial and executive leadership experience.

Seasoned international leader with experience residing and operating in Europe, Mexico and USA.

Many years of full P&L responsibility with functional leadership experiences including manufacturing, project management, business development, sales and marketing.

19 years of progressive leadership responsibilities with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen.

Most recently held the position of Executive Board Member, Sales and Services, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen.

Prior to Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, held leadership positions at Xerox.

Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences for Technology, Esslingen. Focus on Production & Automation Technology and Technical Sales & Sales Communication.

