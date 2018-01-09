RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — January 8, 2018 — On November 16, 2017, the AATCC Board of Directors met and approved the hiring of Brian C. Francois as the new AATCC executive vice president to succeed Jack Daniels upon the latter’s retirement in March 2018.

Francois is currently the CEO of the Pulcra Chemicals Group (formerly Cognis Corp. and Henkel Textile Technology). He has had a successful career in leadership positions for his current company, which he joined in 1992, as Senior Sales Representative.

As Technical Manager, Francois teamed with chemists to set targets for developing new chemicals and received sixpatents for innovation in textile chemistry in a two-year period. From 2001 to 2005, Francois expertly managed global sales, marketing, and product development teams in four countries as Global Business Manager—Active Textiles. In this role, he grew sales by $5M in three years.

Francois was named Business Director, Textile Technology in 2005 and fostered relationships with affiliates and customers in Europe and Asia. He also led employees in US, Mexico, and distributors in Canada. In 2009, Francois became President—US Business and oversaw the relocation of US business into new facilities with growth of 100% over five years. He became Vice President—Americas in 2011, and Global CEO in 2014. He was responsible for leading the reorganization of Brazilian operations and more recently a management team with new company core value and corporate vision. He established global integration and core management systems that improved employee satisfaction and increased productivity.

His knowledge of the consumer apparel end-use market, global textile industry, and experience in expanding businesses into new geographical areas will be a great benefit to AATCC. Francois has been an active member of AATCC for more than 25 years, and served for several years as chair of the Committee on Conferences, and as chair of the Olney Awards Committee. He was a voting member of the Wet Processing Machinery Committee

and currently is a non-voting member of the Preparation Test Methods Committee. He also served on the Awards Oversight Committee.

Francois and his wife, Julie, plan to attendthe 2018 International Conference in Greenville, SC, USA on March 6-8, 2018, to meet the AATCC members in attendance. Francois will start as the new AATCC Executive Vice President on April 2, 2018.

