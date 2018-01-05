Motion Industries Announces Organizational Changes

Birmingham, Ala. — January 5, 2018 — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, recently announced three management changes, effective December 11, 2017. Tim Breen, Motion Industries President and CEO, announced the following promotions:

Randy Breaux was promoted to Executive Vice President of Marketing, Distribution, and Purchasing. The increased cooperation among these disciplines allows the company to identify and plan for growing opportunities in the industry such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and automation. In 2016, Mr. Breaux was promoted to his most recent position of Senior Vice President of Marketing, Distribution, and Purchasing. He joined Motion Industries in 2011 as Senior Vice President after 20+ successful years at Baldor Electric Co.

Kevin Storer was promoted to Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations and President of Mi Mexico, and will maintain responsibility for all field branch sales in the United States and Mexico. This change solidifies his position as the leader for field sales and allows the field to move in an agile, highly coordinated fashion with respect to operating efficiently, as well as seizing future opportunities in a decisive manner. Mr. Storer began his career with Motion Industries in the West Group in 1987, and held significant positions in the company before being promoted in 2016 to his most recent position as Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations and President of Mi Mexico.

Also, Mark Stoneburner was promoted to Senior Vice President of Industry Segments and Business Development. The addition of the business development function to Mr. Stoneburner’s role enables Motion Industries to better leverage his deep industry experience, as well as his strong strategic approach to a growing portion of the company’s overall business. He joined Motion Industries in 2016 as Corporate Account Vice President – Industry Segments, bringing with him 33 years of industry experience. Mr. Stoneburner will continue to share responsibility for merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy.

“Our evolving industry offers us the opportunity to be proactive in how we partner with suppliers, how we interact with customers, and how we leverage our greatest asset – our people,” said Mr. Breen. “Each of these promotions allows Motion Industries to continue to ensure our leadership position and capitalize on opportunities going forward, which in turn will enhance our customer service even more.”

Posted January 5, 2018

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.