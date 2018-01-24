Milberg Factors Names Stanley M. Joseph Senior Vice President

NEW YORK — January 23, 2018 — Milberg Factors, Inc., one of the largest factoring and commercial finance companies in the U.S., is proud to announce and welcome Stanley M. Joseph as Senior Vice President.

Stan Joseph brings nearly four decades of experience to Milberg Factors. As Managing Partner of the accounting firm Berenson LLP, Joseph helped structure financing for manufacturers, distributors and service companies in virtually every industry, including apparel and textiles. He helped facilitate mergers and acquisitions, and provide turnaround consulting for troubled companies. It was at Berenson that Joseph earned a reputation as a trusted advisor to high net worth business owners in protecting assets, maximizing profits and lowering taxes.

In 2007, Joseph negotiated the sale of Berenson to CohnReznick LLP, the tenth largest public accounting firm in the U.S. In his role as Partner and Apparel and Fashion Industry Practice Director at CohnReznick, Joseph advised businesses, with a focus on profit enhancement. His extensive management experience included recruiting, developing and overseeing staff, and building outstanding relationships through innovative solutions and a proactive approach.

“We count apparel and textile manufacturers among our many clients. With more than 30 years of experience under his belt, Stan will make a valuable addition to the Milberg Factors team,” says Chairman Leonard Milberg. “We look forward to providing an even higher level of service to our clients as he steps into his role as Senior Vice President.”

