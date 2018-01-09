MagnaColours® appoints new Marketing Manager

BARNSLEY, England — January 9, 2017 — MagnaColours® has appointed a new Marketing Manager. Paul Arnold joined Magna in early December, and will be helping to champion the MagnaColours brand, promote new and existing products and reinforce Magna’s position as a market leader.

Arnold comes from a marketing and product development background, having received a degree in Design and Technology Management as well as a masters in Design, from the University of Leeds. He will be bringing a wealth of experience with him to MagnaColours, following his five years as a key member of the global marketing team at fabric designer and manufacturer, Camira Fabrics Ltd.

Arnold’s responsibilities at MagnaColours will include working closely with distribution partners and the internal Magna team to communicate product features and benefits, generate new market opportunities and contributing towards external communications, as well as other marketing activity.

Helen Parry, managing director, MagnaColours said: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming Paul to the Magna team. He will really help to strengthen and expand our market position, and help communicate effectively with both distributors and screen-printers about our offering and to bring new ideas to the business. At Magna, we’re driven by innovation and we always strive to provide new and exciting products, helping to revolutionize the water-based ink industry. Paul’s previous experience and background in both product and marketing stands him in great stead for his role at Magna.”

Arnold added: “Magna has an incredible reputation in the industry, they’ve really led the way for water-based inks, so I’m thrilled to be joining the team. I look forward to helping them market innovative new products and initiatives, whilst highlighting the capabilities of water-based inks and cementing Magna’s position as industry leaders.”

Throughout his career, Arnold has gained valuable experience in product management, communications and customer engagement. His understanding of the textile industry will also be extremely beneficial in his new role.

Arnold is the latest new appointment at MagnaColours, after the business expanded its technical team earlier this year. MagnaColours strives to provide environmentally sustainable water-based alternatives to widely used chemical-based inks, traditionally used throughout the screen printing industry.

