Aimee Peacock Joins FLEXcon North America As Chief Financial Officer To Drive Ongoing Development Of Controls And Systems

SPENCER, Mass. — January 16, 2018 — FLEXcon Company, Inc., an innovator in adhesive coating and laminating, today announced Aimee Peacock as Chief Financial Officer, FLEXcon North America, effective January 8. Ethan Goldman will continue to serve as CFO of FLEXcon Holdings, its parent company, which includes FLEXcon North America, FLEXcon Europe, FLEXcon Industrial, Arlon Graphics and Blueshift Materials.

Aimee will develop financial strategies, identify metrics and drive the ongoing development and monitoring of controls and systems. She is a 6-SIGMA green belt, bringing a good understanding of efficient systems throughout the enterprise.

“We are thrilled to have Aimee join the FLEXcon team. She is an exceptional business partner and cross-functional team leader, and we expect that she will be a great help to FLEXcon in improving processes and operational efficiencies,” says Lavon Winkler, president of FLEXcon North America.

Aimee brings a wealth of experience to FLEXcon, including Division CFO of Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group. She possesses extensive and diverse experience in financial analysis, financial modeling, forecasting and budgeting. She also served as CFO of Brooks Life Science Systems which achieved 25 percent growth over the course of only three years.

“Being part of a forward-thinking organization allows me to utilize my expertise to have a meaningful impact on the company’s future strength and growth,” Peacock said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the FLEXcon team.”

Posted January 17, 2018

Source: FLEXcon Company, Inc.