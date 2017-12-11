Spindelfabrik Suessen Announces New Managing Director

SUESSEN , Germany — December 11, 2017 — With effect from January 1, 2018, Roger Albrecht was appointed managing director by the Board of Directors of Spindelfabrik Suessen GmbH, Germany.

In 2015, he joined the Rieter Group at Winterthur, Switzerland, and became senior vice president Finance, Controlling and Projects of the Business Group Components.

Before that he had been working for the Hilti Group. Among other occupations, he

was controller of the Business Unit Chemicals and finally director of Finance & Controlling of the Canadian Hilti subsidiary.

Source: Spindelfabrik Suessen GmbH