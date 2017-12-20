Novozymes Announces Changes To The Executive Leadership Team

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — December 20, 2017 — Novozymes announces the appointment of Ms. Prisca Havranek-Kosicek as new Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2018.

Ms. Havranek-Kosicek has up until November 2017 served as CFO and member of the Executive Board for Kuoni Group, a leading 8,000-employee service provider to the global travel industry. In the period 2011-2016 Ms. Havranek-Kosicek held positions at Royal DSM, including Group Treasurer and CFO for DSM’s pharmaceutical division, and from 2004-2008 she served as VP Corporate Subsidiaries and Investor Relations for Austrian Airlines Group.

CEO Peder Holk Nielsen says: “With a strong business acumen from international positions around the world, a thorough understanding of the different finance functions and knowledge of Novozymes’ markets, Prisca brings the right competencies and drive to support our future growth. I’m very pleased to see her become part of our Executive Leadership Team.”

Ms. Prisca Havranek-Kosicek says: “I’m honored to join Novozymes, the global leader in biological solutions with a strong cultural heritage and values. What sets Novozymes apart is the company’s innovation track record and its commitment to help solve some of the pressing global challenges facing the world today. I look forward to working with the great people at Novozymes to continue this journey.”

Ms. Havranek-Kosicek (1975) is an Austrian citizen. She currently lives in Zurich, Switzerland, and will relocate to Denmark during 2018 with her family. She has previously worked in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia and the US.

Ms. Havranek-Kosicek holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business. She serves as member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-AG and Allianz Elementar Lebensversicherungs-AG.

Ms. Havranek-Kosicek will take part in the 2017-2019 Executive Leadership Team’s incentive program on a proportional basis from February 1, 2018. A description of this program, introduced on January 18, 2017, can be found in the “Group financial statement for 2016. Company announcement No. 1.”

