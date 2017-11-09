Upholstery Vinyl Designer And Manufacturer Morbern Welcomes New Sales Director

HIGH POINT, N.C. — November 9, 2017 — Morbern, the North American designer and manufacturer of upholstery vinyl for commercial interiors, welcomes Jordan Feltrup-Exum in the newly created position of Director of Sales for the U.S.

“Jordan’s enthusiasm for the business and for our company, paired with his sales experience, make him an ideal addition to the Morbern team,” said John Weaver, Morbern’s executive vice president of sales and marketing.

In his new position, Feltrup-Exum crafts regional sales strategies within the OEM, aviation, contract, hospitality, marine, healthcare and mass transit markets. He is also responsible for cultivating market share and identifying emerging markets.

“The executives at Morbern are accessible and its employees are extraordinarily gifted,” said Feltrup-Exum. “Everyone puts in 100 percent. That’s what separates them from the competition.”

Before joining Morbern, Feltrup-Exum worked for manufacturers in multi-line sales. Most recently he worked in sales for Momentum Textiles. He was also a regional sales representative for Donghia covering Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana territories for the contract, aviation, marine and automotive markets.

Feltrup-Exum attended University of Texas in Arlington and graduated with Bachelor of Science in interior design. He lives in Dallas.

Source: Morbern