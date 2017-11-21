SSM Announces New Agent For United Kingdom And Ireland

HORGEN, Switzerland — November 21, 2017 — As of December 1, 2017 Alphalex Ltd. will act as sole agent for Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG (SSM) in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Founded in 1977, Alphalex looks back on more than 40 years of experience with international textile machinery brands. After representing SSM GIUDICI S.r.l. from 2010 onwards, Jonathan Pears, director, and his team will now take over full responsibility for SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG business in the United Kingdom and in Ireland. With this step SSM is convinced to have found the best solution for British and Irish customers.

Source: Schärer Schweiter Mettler

