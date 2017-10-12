White Oak Commercial Finance Appoints Furniture Industry Specialist Cindy Skipper As Vice President Of Underwriting

NEW YORK — October 12, 2017 — White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients, today announced

it has bolstered its North Carolina team with the appointment of Cindy Skipper as Vice President of Underwriting. Based in Charlotte, NC, Ms. Skipper will head the furniture credit department.

Before joining WOCF, Ms. Skipper managed the credit portfolios of companies operating within the furniture, apparel, carpet, and textile industries. She held Vice President roles in the credit departments of Wells Fargo, SunTrust Bank and GE Capital.

“We are confident in Cindy’s ability to make informed, high-impact credit decisions to support our clients,” said Robert Grbic, President and Chief Executive Officer, WOCF. “In addition, she is an exceptional leader who will add tremendous value to our team as we continue to expand our furniture portfolio.”

“WOCF holds more than three decades of experience in financing the furniture manufacturers, wholesalers and importers that sell to the country’s leading retailers,” said Ms. Skipper. “WOCF’s diverse product set, commitment to providing creative and fast financing solutions and superior management team made for a very attractive combination.”

Ms. Skipper earned her Bachelor of Science in Business from Gardner Webb University. She holds a Six Sigma Green Belt certification that is demonstrative of her keen ability to optimize productivity, and problem solve. In addition, Ms. Skipper holds certifications from Dun & Bradstreet and Moody’s Financial Analytics.

White Oak Commercial Finance, formerly Capital Business Credit, was acquired by White Oak Global Advisors, LLC on behalf of its institutional clients in late 2016. Today White Oak Commercial Finance has over $300 million of assets deployed with office locations in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Posted October 12, 2017

Source: White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC