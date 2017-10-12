Motion Industries Names Stacy Lenard To Vice President/General Manager – Dallas Division

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — October 12, 2017 — Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, has named Stacy Lenard Vice President/General Manager of the Company’s Dallas Division – effective October 1.

A native of West Monroe, Louisiana, Mr. Lenard started his career with Motion Industries in 1989. He has since moved into various positions including Sales Trainee, Outside Sales, Specialist, Branch Manager, and his most recent role as Corporate Accounts Manager. In his new position, Mr. Lenard will leverage his experience to oversee the sales and operations of 15 branches in the Dallas area, focusing on sales growth and strategic management.

Richard Burmester, Senior Vice President Group Executive Southwest, said, “Stacy comes to this position with a wide range of diverse experience both in corporate accounts and branch operations. He will certainly be able to utilize his knowledge to maximize our customer service level and continue to improve our branch operations. We are pleased to have Stacy in this new role.”

Posted October 12, 2017

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.