Eric Pressley Joins Timken As Vice President Of Sales – Drives and Belts: Dennis McCambridge To Retire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — October 19, 2017 — The Timken Company, a world leader in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products, named Eric Pressley vice president of sales – Drives and Belts. In this new position, Eric is responsible for providing overall sales leadership for both the Drives and Belts product lines and has supervisory responsibility for the sales team in the respective businesses. Additionally he will manage the collaboration with all other sales teams across the Timken organization in both industrial distribution and OE channels, worldwide.

Dennis McCambridge, vice president of sales and marketing for Timken Belts, has announced his retirement. Dennis joined the company in 1979 holding a variety of positions in multiple capacities throughout an impressive career. “We sincerely appreciate the dedication, guidance, vision and leadership that Dennis has provided. We thank Dennis for nurturing the growth of our business over the last 38 years”, said John Vassilaros, president – Timken Belts. “We welcome Eric to our team and look forward to continuing our focus on serving customers.” During the remainder of 2017, Dennis will assist Eric in securing a successful transition.

Eric brings sales and business development leadership experience from a variety of power transmission companies, including General Electric, Dodge (Rockwell Automation), Rexnord and Colfax Fluid Handling. Eric earned a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Western Carolina University, a master’s degree in business administration from Troy University and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Posted October 19, 2017

Source: The Timken Company