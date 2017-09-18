Veteran Brand Executive Brings Fresh Insights And Strategies To Apparel And Fashion

Winston-Salem, NC – September 18, 2017 – Focused on building brands and growing businesses, EPIC Brand Management Group, LLC leverages a wide range of brand management and digital marketing experience to deliver fresh insights, winning strategies, and results-driven services for apparel and other fashion-related brands and supply chains. 23-year industry veteran Kevin R. Williams founded and leads the new firm as President and CEO.

According to Williams, “Many companies are challenged to understand what makes and keeps brands viable in today’s fast-changing omnichannel business environment. Perhaps more than ever before, I see significant demand for professional consulting around brand building. We launched EPIC Brand Management to share our expertise and help apparel, textile, and other businesses better recognize where and how to position their brands for growth. I am pleased that we have been able to hit the ground running in this endeavor.”

Other services provided by EPIC include strategy development and implementation of e-commerce, digital/internet marketing, merchandising, business development, forecasting, budgeting, and other skills required for success in a highly competitive market.

“Our passion is for strategically building brands and seeing our clients succeed,” added Williams. “We believe that our deep industry experience in strategic planning, marketing, sourcing, finance, and other critical processes uniquely qualifies us to drive measurable results for our clients. This broad range of capabilities differentiates us from those marketing firms that offer traditional branding and marketing services.”

Prior to founding EPIC Brand Management, Kevin most recently served as Vice President of Marketing for CovilleBrands and Coville Inc. In addition to an earlier tenure at Coville, Kevin also operated two independent marketing and sourcing consultancies and is the current president of the American Apparel Producers Network (AAPN), a leading industry organization.

Posted September 18, 2017

Source: EPIC Brand Management Group, LLC