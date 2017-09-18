Primaloft, Inc. Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership For Asia-Pacific

LATHAM, N.Y., XIAMEN,China, MUNICH Germany, — September 11, 2017 — PrimaLoft, Inc., provider comfort solutions with high-performance insulations, fabrics and yarns, has announced the addition of a new member to the Asian-Pacific team. Clark Jin (Jin Lukai) took over the new role of Sales & Marketing Manager for the APAC region, effective 11th September 2017.

Clark Jin has over 18 years experience in managing sales, marketing and merchandising in functional textiles and ingredient branding with companies like Kufner Textile, W.L.Gore, Itochu Corp. and Smart Garment. As a truly passionate textile specialist and outdoor/ski/fashion enthusiast, his experience covers outdoor performance apparel, as well as fashion in various functions throughout the Asian region. Building on his Bachelor degree in Japanese culture, he developed his intercultural management skills in global companies with leadership roles for several Asian countries. He will work out of his office in Beijing (China) and will report to Jochen Lagemann (Managing Director Europe & Asia)

“Clark has the experience, strategic acumen, network and reputation in our industries, as well as the intercultural and interpersonal skills to successfully lead our regional sales teams and develop growth strategies for a broader positioning of our brand in this important region,” says Jochen Lagemann, Managing Director Europe & Asia of PrimaLoft. “We are pleased to have his talent within our organization and look forward to his leadership in his new role.”

