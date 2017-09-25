NCTO Statement On Passing Of Mark Kent, CEO Of KENTWOOL

WASHINGTON — September 25, 2017 — Mark Kent, CEO of Greenville, S.C.-based KENTWOOL — an innovative producer of wool yarn, hosiery and other textile products — died on September 24. He was 55.

Reacting to Kent’s death, National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) President & CEO Auggie Tantillo said: “Mark’s unexpected passing is another severe and tragic blow for the U.S. textile industry. He was an expert in his field who cared deeply for his workers and the communities that relied on KENTWOOL to provide employment and investment.”

“From a national policy standpoint, Mark’s insight and direction on issues impacting the U.S. wool textile sector will be especially missed.”

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)