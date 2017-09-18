Jesse Daystar Appointed First Chief Sustainability Officer For Cotton Incorporated

CARY, NC — September 15, 2017 — Sustainability is a major focus in businesses across all industries. From agriculture to retail – companies across the globe are working to reduce environmental impacts. Cotton Incorporated, the research and promotion company for U.S. cotton producers and importers, extends its commitment to sustainability of cotton across the supply chain by appointing Dr. Jesse Daystar, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer.

“Dr. Daystar brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this newly created role, which will oversee and coordinate our internal and external sustainability efforts,” says Berrye Worsham, President and CEO of Cotton Incorporated. “As our company’s sustainability programs continue to gain momentum, Dr. Daystar will be a valuable resource for the company and the cotton industry.”

Dr. Daystar is well-versed in the complexities of sustainability research, particularly as it relates to cellulosic fibers, including cotton. His research has appeared in scholarly journals and his consulting work has led to the development of sustainability and chemical engineering tools, and certifications for clients including the United States Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Eastman Chemical, and Piedmont biofuels.

Dr. Daystar’s experience includes sustainable chemical process development and efficiency management program development with the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement, Mead WestVaco, Pesco-Beam Environmental Solutions, and Kemira Chemical. Before joining Cotton Incorporated, he held the position of Assistant Director at the Duke Center for Sustainability and Commerce at Duke University, where he also taught. He earned a doctorate in forest biomaterials from North Carolina State University.

Posted September 18, 2017

Source: Cotton Incorporated