Reifenhäuser Holding Reconfigures Its Management Board

TROISDORF, Germany — September 12, 2017 — Dr. Bernd Kunze and Karsten Kratz have been appointed to the management board of Reifenhäuser Holding with effect from July 1, 2017. As Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Kunze will take charge of all technological issues within the group, and in this role, will share responsibility for the digital transformation of the business. As CFO, Kratz will be responsible for the IT and Compliance divisions, in addition to the group’s financial operations and strategy. Both new members of the board have already spent many years managing business units and performing commercial management roles within the Reifenhäuser Group.

Bernd Reifenhäuser, chair of the Management Board, commented: “As partners, we are delighted that we can consolidate the Management Board of the Reifenhäuser Group with two managers from our own ranks, who have many years’ experience of the Group and in whom we have full confidence. I am personally looking forward to working even more closely with my colleagues to ensure the Group’s continued success in the future.”

After more than 30 years in the family-owned business, Klaus Reifenhäuser is retiring and therefore stepping down from the Management Board. He will continue to oversee the fortunes of the business in his role as partner. The Management Board is now made up as follows: Bernd Reifenhäuser, CEO; Ulrich Reifenhäuser, Sales; Dr. Bernd Kunze, Technology and Strategy; and Karsten Kratz, Finance).

Posted September 19, 2017

Source: Reifenhäuser