Tingue Appoints Adam Dufresne Sales Representative

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — August 24, 2017 — Global laundry product supplier Tingue, Peachtree City, Ga has named Adam Dufresne sales representative covering laundries in the southwestern region of Texas and New Mexico. A lifelong laundry industry professional, Dufresne grew up working in his family’s dry cleaning business en route to serving UniFirst Corporation, G & K Services and other laundry companies in a variety of service, sales and management positions of increasing responsibility. As one of more than 30 Tingue field sales representatives covering North America, Dufresne helps laundries operate at peak efficiency by offering machine parts, laundry carts and premium finishing supplies along with on-site product installation services. “Adam understands the importance of keeping machines up and running and the value of personal service,” says Regional Sales Manager Jared Addis. “It’s gratifying when a former customer wants to join Team Tingue and I welcome his experience and perspective.” Among the many hotels, resorts and other customers in the region, Dufresne has noted an increasing demand for the company’s machine parts, maintenance support and remanufacturing services. “More and more people are recognizing that a poorly maintained machine that produces lesser quality linens actually costs more over time than repairing or rebuilding the machine,” says Dufresne, who is currently managing multiple flatwork ironer rebuild projects. “The fact that we’re willing to do our installs at 4 a.m. and on weekends to avoid downtime also seems very much appreciated.” Dufresne resides in Austin, TX.

Posted August 25, 2017

Source: Tingue