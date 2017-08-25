New Chief Operations Officer At Starlinger & Co. GmbH.

Vienna/Weissenbach, Austria — August 23, 2017 — As of June 20, 2017, Hannes Vorderwinkler was appointed authorized representative and managing director under trade law; he is now in charge of the Austrian production plants at Starlinger & Co. GmbH.

After six years of valuable service, Anton Huber withdraws from management at his own request. He is succeeded by Hannes Vorderwinkler, who assumes the role of Chief Operations Officer. Vorderwinkler looks back on many years of experience in mechanical engineering and has been employed at Starlinger since August 2014.

“Hannes Vorderwinkler has supported our company with his profound expertise and commitment at every time,” explains company owner Angelika Huemer. Vorderwinkler will be responsible for the areas production, manufacturing, assembly, logistics, information technology, and quality management. As authorized representative and managing director under trade law, he supports Angelika Huemer (Managing Partner), Hermann Adrigan (Sales Director) and Wolfgang Stidl (Chief Financial Officer).

Posted August 25, 2017

Source: Starlinger & Co. GmbH