DSM Names Olivier Janin To Head Sales & Marketing DSM Dyneema

HEERLEN, The Netherlands — August 22, 2017 — DSM is pleased to announce that Olivier Janin is joining the company as its vice president of marketing and sales DSM Dyneema as of September 1, 2017. He will become a member of the Strategic Leadership Team of DSM Dyneema and will report directly to Golnar Motahari Pour, president, DSM Dyneema. Janin has broad global experience in sales and marketing and P&L positions in the material science sector. Most recently he served as executive director of chemical sales in Europe for Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp. Prior to joining SABIC in 2007 he worked for GE Plastics and Imperial Chemical Industries plc in international positions with increasing levels of responsibility. Janin has more than 20 years’ experience managing innovation strategies and product portfolio lifecycles. He graduated with degrees in business administration and industrial marketing from the University of Exeter in the U.K. and from Paris-Sud University in France. “We are delighted to bring on board someone with Olivier’s experience and proven record of performance,” said Golnar Motahari Pour. “Adding him to the executive leadership team will further strengthen DSM Dyneema’s already impressive sales and marketing organization.”

Posted August 22, 2017

Source: DSM Dyneema