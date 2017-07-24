PCMC Names Steve Schubring As Value Stream Leader Of Tissue Packaging

GREEN BAY, Wis. — July 24, 2017 — Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) — a division of Barry-Wehmiller and supplier of high-performance converting machinery for the tissue, nonwovens and package-printing industries worldwide — is pleased to announce that Steve Schubring has joined the organization as the Value Stream Leader of tissue packaging.

In this role, he will provide overall leadership for the tissue packaging value stream, focusing on everything from sales support and project management, to acceptance of equipment in customers’ facilities.

“Steve’s diverse background uniquely positions him to lead our packaging group as it continues to thrive in the marketplace,” said Bart Hardy, PCMC’s vice president of Major Machinery. “His proven track record of successfully aligning internal operations to exceed customer expectations and enhance their trust will help expand our tissue packaging footprint globally.”

Schubring comes to PCMC from AECOM, a Fortune 500 global engineering firm, where he most recently served as an operations manager. In addition to his master’s in geology from Indiana State University, he also holds a Master of Business Administration from St. Norbert College.

Schubring will operate from PCMC’s headquarters in Green Bay.

Posted July 24, 2017

Source: Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC)