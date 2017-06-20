Susan Harris To Join The Anthesis Group As Technical Director For Apparel

LONDON — June 20, 2017 — The Anthesis Group, a global sustainability services and solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Susan Harris as Technical Director, based in the London office.

Harris has extensive experience in helping organizations manage sustainability risk and maximize opportunities. With a focus on resource efficiency, sustainable procurement and engagement she has a wealth of experience in successfully helping organizations embed sustainability within their systems and processes to deliver real change. She has worked with many retailers and brands to help them identify and reduce their environmental impacts, embed sustainability in design and production, and support supply chain improvements. Harris was instrumental in the development of WRAP’s SCAP 2020 Commitment which sees leading organizations from across the UK apparel sector working together to reduce the environmental footprint of clothing. She is also the current Chair for the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) Sustainability Network, which brings together 400 fellows from across sectors to collaborate and share best practice.

Harris has worked with the Anthesis Group on the Business Leaders Forum, a learning network for senior sustainability professionals in the clothing and textiles sector. Her role within the UK business will be to lead and strengthen the existing capability across the Anthesis Group to support the apparel industry in developing resilient and effective supply chains that are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable. Harris said “I am delighted to be joining Anthesis. There is great synergy between our areas of expertise and I believe we are uniquely placed to bring together supply chain transparency, future proofing and risk management, footprinting and pollution reduction advisory services to help our clients lead the way on commercially-driven sustainability.”

Anthesis currently work with a range of global clothing brands, retailers and manufacturers to address key challenges in their supply chain, providing valuable analysis of supplier data, developing commercially-driven sustainability strategies, and horizon-scanning for future risk. Anthesis are also members of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and are working with the SAC to develop tools and services to complement the Higg Index suite of tools, including adoption and advanced analytics services.

Stuart McLachlan, Group Chief Executive, commented: “As environmental, social and economic interests converge under the banner of sustainability, we see our clients need to build coherent positions across a range of issues including workers’ rights, modern slavery, health and safety, and due diligence. Apparel supply chains have the attention of consumers, which is leading to an increased demand for sustainably sourced fashion. To have Susan, who is a renowned leader in this space, will strengthen our leadership position in the sector both locally and globally”.

Posted June 20, 2017

Source: The Anthesis Group

