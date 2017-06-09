Monforts Senior Consultant Kurt van Wersch Honoured By VDTF Association.

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany — June 9, 2017 — The German VDTF association of textile finishing specialists has named Monforts Senior Consultant Kurt van Wersch as an honorary member during its 11th colloquium in Leipzig, taking place every two years and attended by its approximate 200 members.

The theme of the 2017 colloquium was ’Industry 4.0 – a chance for the European textile Industry’

The VDTF represents scientific and economic interests of textile finishing specialists and related professions. Teaching and professional research on behalf of textile finishing is supported by the VDTF.

Kurt van Wersch has published numerous articles relating to continuous dyeing and denim finishing methods and is widely known throughout the industry and is widely recognised as ’the man with the distinguished looking ‘handlebar mustache’.

He is a long serving member of the Monforts team and is still working worldwide as a highly respected consultant for A. Monforts Textilmaschinen.

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen