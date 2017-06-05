Lee® Jeans Names Chris Waldeck As President

MERRIAM, Kan. — May 31, 2017 — Lee®, a leading American denim brand, today announced the appointment of Chris Waldeck as president of Lee and Rock & Republic®. A returning Kansas City native, Waldeck joins Lee as the brand celebrates 100 years headquartered in the Kansas City metro area.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead such an iconic American brand,” said Waldeck. “As I step into my new role, I’m looking forward to working with the passionate and talented Lee team to continue to build on the brand’s heritage and deliver amazing products to our consumers.”

With more than 20 years of relevant industry experience, Waldeck joins Lee and Rock & Republic from Reebok International Ltd., where he was most recently the vice president and general manager. In this role, he was responsible for brand marketing, merchandising, public relations, finance, operations and led a transformational growth platform across all channels – wholesale, retail and ecommerce.

During his 14-year career at Reebok, Waldeck held a variety of leadership positions wherein he gained international experience entering new categories, facilitating strong partnerships and endorsements, and establishing franchise models and owned stores.

“I’m thrilled for Chris to join Lee and Rock & Republic and eager to partner with him and the team to propel the business,” said VF President Phil McAdams. “He has a passion for the intersection of lifestyle and brand which enables him to reach a broad base of consumers – especially those who engage actively in their apparel as a reflection of who they are and aspire to be.”

Waldeck joined the company on May 15, 2017, returning to the Kansas City area with his wife and two daughters.

Posted June 5, 2017

Source: Lee® Jeans