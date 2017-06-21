Création Baumann Hires Carie Johnson As Managing Director Of The United States

NEW YORK — June 21, 2017 — Création Baumann is proud to announce the hire of Carie Johnson as the company’s new Managing Director for the United States. Johnson is responsible for leading strategic sales operations for the Création Baumann brand in the U.S., and plans to bring her talent for innovative business development to help grow the company.

Prior to joining Création Baumann, Johnson was the East Regional Manager for Baker Furniture. At Baker, Johnson directed sales and oversaw comprehensive showroom operations at Baker showrooms along the East Coast, and launching the Baker Textile showroom at the New York Design Center. She was also the New York Area Manager for FLOR, Inc., where she developed repeat business with interior designers and architects while also developing new trade accounts.

Johnson comes to company with more than 16 years of experience in the retail and corporate sales operations within the home furnishings industry. She has been recognized for her creativity and ability to think beyond traditional tactics to come up with new solutions to challenging or complex sales and marketing situations. As such, we are excited to have her on board and know that she will be an essential part of the Création Baumann team in the United States and globally.

Création Baumann designs, produces and sells high quality interior decoration fabrics worldwide. High-quality innovative products and systems for interior decoration with fabrics. Thousands of satisfied private customers, business clients and designers. Market success in creation, production and distribution for over 130 years. A brand with a bright future: Création Baumann.

Posted June 21, 2017

Source: Création Baumann