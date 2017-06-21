AmeriPride Services Announces New Board Director

MINNEAPOLIS — June 20, 2017 — AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company in North America, today announced the election of Jeff Wright to the Board of Directors at its June 14th quarterly meeting. Additionally, Wright was appointed to the board’s Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee.

“I’m very pleased to announce this new appointment and I’m looking forward to working with Jeff as we continue to grow and thrive as a company,” said Bill Evans, President and CEO at AmeriPride. “His industry knowledge, experience and expertise will be a great asset to us as a company and a leadership team.”

Wright served for more than 15 years as EVP, CFO and Board Member for G&K Services, and he is a former Chair of the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA) board. He is also a former Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Greater Twin Cities United Way.

Wright currently serves as a Board Member for E.A. Sween Company (Deli Express), Lubrication Technologies, Inc. and Hawkins, Inc. He previously served as Treasurer for BMC Industries, VP & Treasurer for Employee Benefit Plans, Inc. and Audit Manager for Arthur Andersen & Company.

Wright holds a B.A. degree in Accounting from the University of St. Thomas. He will replace a retiring independent director on the board and his position is effective immediately.

Posted June 21, 2017

Source: AmeriPride Services