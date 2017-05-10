Velcro Companies Appoints Vice President Of Operations & Supply Chain

BOSTON, Mass. — May 10, 2017 – Velcro Companies today announced that Frank Smigelski has joined the company as Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain, based in New Hampshire. He will report to CEO Fraser Cameron and be responsible for implementing the company’s global business plan.

Mr. Cameron said: “We are pleased to welcome Frank to Velcro Companies. He will play an important leadership role in transforming our operational capabilities to meet our business goals. His chief task will be to design and implement a strategy to improve the efficiency of our global operations and ensure the timely delivery of high quality products to our customers.”

Prior to joining Velcro Companies, Mr. Smigelski worked for 17 years at Avery Dennison, most recently as Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain, where he managed operations and supply chain for the company’s $1.6 billion Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) business. He also spent more than four years in Hong Kong, where he supervised all RBIS operations functions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Smigelski holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Massachusetts.

Source: Velcro Companies