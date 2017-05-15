Bunting® Magnetics Co. Welcomes Brock Herrmann As Product Manager, Magnetic Separation

NEWTON, Kan. — May 8, 2017 — Bunting® Magnetics Co. today announced the appointment of Brock Herrmann as its product manager over Magnetic Separation. Herrmann will manage the growth and profitability of the company’s line of magnetic separation products by supporting the company’s sales team, identifying new markets and customers and new product development. Bunting Magnetics’ separation equipment includes a line of in-line magnets, magnetic liquid traps, several styles of drawer filters and the NUHI™ Neo Ultra High Intensity cartridge magnet — the strongest cartridge in the industry. The company’s products are found in thousands of plastics and food, grain, powder and bulk processing facilities nationwide.

“Brock will be a great addition to the Bunting family,” commented Rod Henricks, director of Sales, Bunting Magnetics, who made the announcement. “His background in industrial sales and product development, will help strengthen our magnetic separation portfolio of products, while his sales management and business development experience will maximize our sales and profitability.”

Based in Newton, Kan., Herrmann draws on over 10 years of experience in sales, product development and new business in a variety of position in the energy sector. Most recently, he was senior sales manager at CW Manufacturing, an industrial equipment manufacturer providing design, engineering, manufacturing and equipment repair services.

“I am very much looking forward to using my previous industrial manufacturing experience to help power the Bunting Magnetics brand further in magnetic separation and build upon their well-established sales and product strategy,” said Herrmann. “The opportunity for continued growth is tremendous.”

Posted May 15, 2017

Source: Bunting® Magnetics Co.