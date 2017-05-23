AMSilk Strengthens Business Development Team And Competence

PLANEGG, Germany — May 18, 2017 — AMSilk GmbH, the world’s first industrial supplier of synthetic silk biopolymers has further expanded its Business Development Unit. In April Dr. Volker Wagner-Solbach entered the company as Procurement & Supply Chain manager; he is responsible for the procurement and the smooth supply chain process to make sure that the increasing demand of silk biopolymers and especially the Biosteel® fibers can be met by AMSilk’s external production partners.

With Dr. Wagner-Solbach AMSilk GmbH gains an experienced and well-connected expert, who has been working in the chemical and textile industry for 20 years, with a focus on international trade and innovations. Dr. Wagner-Solbach received his chemistry degree at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich and then wrote his dissertation at the TU Munich. Over the past years Dr. Wagner-Solbach has been able to attract a large number of partners for AVA-CO2 Schweiz AG and its subsidiary AVALON Industries AG and their first large-scale production plant for 5-HMF/FDCA worldwide. He worked as Business Development Manager for companies such as Bayern Innovativ GmbH, the Technology Think Tank of the State of Bavaria, where he contributed to further consolidate the economic strength of Bavaria. Starting 11 years ago he has also been the sole shareholder and managing director of the company Sanomol GmbH, a company offering consultancy and reselling services in the field of bio-based chemistry. Furthermore, he founded and successfully developed the company C-LAB Chemievermittlung GmbH for 10 years before selling it with a profit in 2006.

Regarding his new tasks at AMSilk GmbH, Dr. Wagner-Solbach explained: “I have been in contact with AMSilk since 2011. Silk is a fantastic product and the innovative biotechnological manufacturing process of AMSilk is the best chemistry can do today. The realization of the company aims regarding the production of silk biopolymers on an industrial scale is a very exciting challenge for me.”

Jens Klein, CEO, AMSilk, added: “With Dr. Wagner-Solbach we gained an experienced and competent Business Development expert. With his many years of experience regarding the setting-up and optimization of supply chains, he will further advance the expansion of the production of our premium performance products.”

Posted May 23, 2017

Source: AMSilk