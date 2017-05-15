Aleph Appoints Andrea Negretti International Sales Manager

COMO, Italy — May 3, 2017 — Today, Aleph S.r.l. announced the appointment of Andrea Negretti to the position of international sales manager. Negretti is well known for his strong family background in the textile industry, and has achieved an outstanding experience of more than 20 years working for premium international companies in the digital textile printing market and signage.

The new challenge at Aleph will be to open new markets worldwide to contribute to the development of a selected sales network in charge of sales and direct assistance to customers on site. This refers to the general vision of Aleph who invested in the creation of strong alliances out of Italy in order to guarantee a long lasting support to customers wherever they are located. Furthermore this operation will facilitate the distribution of a full products package, including printers, software, papers, inks and other accessories.

“With Andrea we will establish a global network, spreading Aleph philosophy and technology in the world,” said Alessandro Manes, CEO, Aleph. “Andrea is an expert in the field but above all a friend of Aleph. We know each other since a long time, this is a reunion!”

“I strongly believe in the LaForte project, I know that it sets a new standard in the digital printing technology, as something never seen in the market” said Negretti.

Native of Como, Negretti has two children and a great passion for Rugby.

Posted May 15, 2017

Source: Aleph