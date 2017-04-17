University Of Michigan’s Tauber Institute For Global Operations Announce New Industry Advisory Board Members

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — April 17, 2017 — Randall Scheps of Arconic and Craig Weiss of ConAgra join representatives from 28 of the world’s top corporations as members of the Tauber Institute for Global Operations Industry Advisory Board. The Industry Advisory Board’s objective: to cultivate future leaders in operations through their support of the Tauber Institute’s multidisciplinary experiential learning mission.

New Industry Advisory Board member Randall Scheps is Vice President and general manager of Arconic’s truck wheel business for the Americas, supplying all major truck and trailer makers in the Americas from manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Mexico, and Brazil. Previously, Scheps managed truck wheel business for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

New member Craig Weiss is Vice President of Supply Chain Planning, Programs and Logistics for ConAgra Foods. ConAgra is the largest private-label food manufacturer in the U.S., with annual revenues in excess of $17.7 billion and over 26,000 employees.

The Tauber Institute brings together graduate students from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and College of Engineering to gain operations expertise and leadership skills, then work together at sponsoring companies around the world, tackling diverse operations challenges in industries such as aerospace, internet commerce, automotive manufacturing, tech, and healthcare. In over 30 collaborative projects with industry each year, the Tauber Institute applies cutting-edge operations theory to real-world problems, saving sponsoring companies millions of dollars through increased efficiency and waste reduction, and often simultaneously improving working conditions and reducing environmental impact.

Input from the Industry Advisory Board ensures that the Tauber Institute stays at the forefront of operations education and responds quickly to industry needs. Offering guidance consistent with the program’s mission and objectives, the Industry Advisory Board actively assists Tauber in achieving its academic and research goals through industry leadership, cooperation, feedback, and acquisition of financial support.

The board, which meets twice a year with Tauber Institute leadership, represents a diverse group of organizations.

Posted April 17, 2017

Source:Tauber Institute for Global Operations