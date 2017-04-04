Americhem Welcomes New CEO

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — April 4, 2017 — Americhem Inc., a global provider of color and additive solutions for polymeric products, has appointed Matthew Hellstern as CEO of the Americhem Group of companies. The group includes Americhem, Infinity LTL Engineered Compounds and Vi-Chem Corporation.

Rick Juve, the current chairman and CEO of Americhem, will assume the position of chairman of Americhem Group. He will ensure that the company’s principles and values are applied equally across all group companies. He will also assure a highly effective advisory board exists to support the new CEO.

“Americhem Group is establishing a solid reputation as a leading independent supplier of custom material solutions for the global polymer industry,” said Juve. “The time is right to create a coordinated leadership structure with Matthew as our CEO. With a keen focus on solving our customers’ toughest challenges, he will oversee the next steps in our growth.”

In his new position, Hellstern will provide strategic direction to the organization and will ensure that the strategic plans of each company are met. He will foster strong leadership teams throughout Americhem Group and will set expectations and monitor financial performance for all group companies. Additionally, he will identify synergies that will help the companies reach their growth objectives.

Hellstern has an extensive background in the specialty chemicals industry, having served as vice president and general manager of WR Grace’s Specialty Catalysts and Darex Packaging businesses. Previously, he led Chemtura’s Urethane Elastomers and Fluorine businesses, and held key leadership positions at Sun Chemical and BASF. Hellstern holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Lehigh University. He also attended the executive development program at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Hellstern will be located at Americhem Group headquarters in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Posted April 4, 2017

Source: Americhem Inc.