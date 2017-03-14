New CTO for SSM — Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG

HORGEN, Switzerland — March 14, 2017 — In January 2017 Christian Muser has been appointed Chief Technology Officer/ CTO at SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG in Horgen. SSM is the brand and trend-setter that drives the global market in winding technology. Their competence lies in the handling of yarn during the winding and yarn processing operations, to obtain best package quality that combines all the necessary characteristics.

Christian Muser holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering (FH) from the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland FHNW. In 2001 Mr. Muser joined SSM and has held several positions in the technical department. With Davide Maccabruni’s transfer to the CEO of SSM AG in April 2016, Christian Muser started as ad interim head of this department and has now been appointed as a full member of the management team of SSM AG.

SSM congratulates Christian Muser for his new challenge and wishes him great success and satisfaction.

Posted March 14, 2017

Source: SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG