Québec Linge Appoints New General Manager At Montréal Branch

MONTRÉAL — February 20, 2017 — Québec Linge, a leading textile rental services and supply company in Québec, today announced the appointment of Francois Mercier to the position of General Manager of its Montréal branch. Mercier has more than 17 years of industry experience in various operations, sales and service roles, most recently as General Manager for the company’s Québec City branch.

“Mercier’s sales and service experience, along with his strong leadership and industry knowledge, has earned him the respect and trust of his supervisors and peers,” said Andrew Steiner, SVP of Canadian Operations for Québec Linge. “He has had notable success in Québec City and I am confident he will accomplish great things in Montréal, as well.”

Mercier will have fiscal and operational oversight over the entire branch and affiliated service centers. He and his wife Guylaine will be relocating to Montréal as he assumes his new position.

Posted February 20, 2017

Source: Québec Linge