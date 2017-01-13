Frank Liao Appointed President Of Asia-Pacific Region For Velcro Companies

January 12, 2017 – Velcro Companies today announced that Frank Liao has joined the company as president of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Mr. Liao will be based in the company’s Shanghai office and will lead the development and execution of its growth strategy for the region.

Fraser Cameron, President and CEO of Velcro Companies, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Frank to our organization. He is a highly experienced executive with deep knowledge of the APAC region, which is an important part of our business today and holds great promise for growth in the future. Importantly, he has experience building profitable businesses through both organic growth and acquisitions.”

For the past three years Mr. Liao has been the China General Manager for Essentra, a manufacturer and distributor of vital component parts for a wide range of industries. Prior to that position, he held senior management positions with Celanese, GE and 3M. He holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and International Business from Nanjin University and received an MBA degree from the University of Southern California.

Mr. Liao succeeds Andrew Ellis, who is returning to the U.S. for a new leadership role after a successful assignment in the region.

