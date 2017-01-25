Chad Clinehens Named Zweig Group’s President And CEO; Jamie Claire Kiser Named Director Of Consulting

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. — January 25, 2017 — Zweig Group, a global leader in products and services to the architecture, engineering and professional services consulting industry, announced today that Chad Clinehens has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, and that Jamie Claire Kiser takes the reins as Director of Consulting.

While this is an important move in terms of leadership transition, it does not mean that Mark Zweig, the firm’s Founder, will step back from the company. Zweig will assume the role of Chairman, and will remain heavily involved with Zweig Group as it strives to make 2017 one of the best years in the firm’s history.

Announcing the appointment, Zweig said, “Chad is the right guy for the job. Over the past four years he has proved himself as our head of consulting, marketing, and more recently, Chief Operating Officer of the company. He is respected by our clients and employees alike.”

Clinehens started with Zweig Group in 2013 with an initial focus on the consulting business, where he made a number of changes, adding staff and new services that resulted in growth of 233 percent in that category. As he expanded his role, he re-engineered nearly all the other product and service areas, aiding the company in an overall 36 percent growth through 2016 — and projects doubling that in 2017.

“I am honored that I have been chosen to follow in the footsteps of an industry icon like Mark Zweig,” Clinehens said. “I am also thrilled that he will continue to serve the industry and our clients and that I will be able to rely on his counsel going forward as he is an exceptional leader, role model and friend.”

Regarding Kiser’s appointment, Clinehens sees a horizon of unlimited potential.

“Jamie Claire’s new role recognizes the growth of the company and the need for strong leadership across all of our consulting service areas so that they can be taken to the next level,” Clinehens said. “She has done a phenomenal job building one of our strongest growth areas, Mergers and Acquisitions, and I am confident that leadership will now drive bigger results for the rest of our consulting services.”

Source: Zweig Group