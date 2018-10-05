ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Exhibitor Preview: DiloGroup

EBERBACH, Germany — October 5, 2018 — Asia has been one of the most important markets for nonwovens production over many years. With lines for the production of artificial leather, geotextiles, filter media, automotive products and hygiene articles, Dilo has long been successful in Asia. High quality and efficient equipment as well as comprehensive service allow our customers to produce nonwovens efficiently and economically.

To further develop the Asian market, Dilo has opened a subsidiary in India near New Delhi. This enables a closer relationship to customers as well as faster support for sales and service.

DiloGroup delivers complete lines for the production of needled staple fibre nonwovens. In its 116 years of history, Dilo has always set new standards. Innovative technologies such as DI-LOOP, DI-LOUR and Hyperpunch have opened new markets and contributed to their growth. Current developments offer custom-made lines which do not only increase capacity but also fulfill endproduct property requirements.

Hyperlayer

The production of very light-weight hygiene products on water-entanglement lines requires a high web quality and a low area weight. At the same time, the Asian market requires a balanced MD/CD strength ratio. To realize high productivity with these demands, Dilo has resumed and revised the principle of the camel-back crosslapper. The kinematic solution of the Hyperlayer lays down the web gently and precisely even with a small number of layers. As the web is guided through the complete laydown process on both sides, highest production speeds (web infeed speeds up to 200 m/min), precise edges and a minimum of draft can be realized depending on the fibres used.

Compact line, carbon recycling

A positive trend to lightweight construction in recent years has led to the substitution of metal structures by carbon composites in large quantities. Until now their life cycle is not closed and the recycling of these components is a task to be solved. With its new compact line, Dilo has contributed significantly to the recycling of composites. Recycled carbon staple fibres are reprocessed into felt and can then be further converted to new structural elements. In contrast to most staple fibres, carbon fibres have characteristics (smooth surface, no crimp, low cross strength) which require adaption of web forming within the carding machine. With its compact card (DCL) Dilo has met these challenges and introduced a stable web forming process. The compact line also meets the requirements for a production of small quantities of needle felts made from other high quality special fibres like ceramics or PTFE. Dilo presented the compact line first in 2015. It is now in use in industry and research. With a card working width of 1.1 m and a layering width of 2.2 m, it requires a floor space of only 60 m2.

Hypertex

Nonwoven filter media consist of a sandwich structure which combines the filtration characteristics of felts with the high strength of yarns or filaments. The HyperTex process allows the production of reinforced felts online and eliminates an additional stage for producing the scrim. In the HyperTex process Dilo combines a scrim fabric machine of Messrs. OnTec with a Hyperpunch needleloom. The structure derives its strength from needling scrim, upper and bottom felt together. Very high production speeds up to 40 m/min can be reached. Infinitely variable mesh sizes in the scrim and a wide variety of different reinforcing yarns offer a great flexibility to the customer. The high efficiency in regard to fibre and energy consumption and the low space requirement are further significant advantages of this technology.

Posted October 5, 2018

Source: DiloGroup