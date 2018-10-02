INDA Purchases Filtration And Fiber Industry Publications: International Filtration News, International Fiber Journal

CARY, N.C. — October 2, 2018 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, today announced the acquisition of two industry publications: International Filtration News and International Fiber Journal.

The association purchased the publications from International Media Group Inc., based in Tempe, Ariz. The purchase price and terms were not disclosed.

Under leadership of Publisher Klaas De Waal the well-respected industry publications have circulations of 8,000-plus domestic and international readers and have each served their readers for over three decades. Both are published six times a year in print and digital formats.

The acquisitions will expand INDA’s reach and relevance in the key markets the print and digital publications serve with a particular emphasis on the filtration and separation segment as INDA launches its new FiltXpo event to be held in Chicago every 18 months starting February 26-28, 2020.

“International Filtration News is a global communicator to the greater filtration industry and we will capitalize on its reach to expand INDA’s services to this fast-growing sector, as well as the visibility of INDA’s newly transformed FiltXpo events. IFN broadens our international reach into the filtration and separation space. We will invest and strengthen this platform as an influential communicator to the larger audience FiltXpo will appeal to,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

International Fiber Journal spotlights innovation and market successes in the areas of manmade fibers, technical textiles and nonwovens. It informs and unites engineered material producers, suppliers of machinery and equipment, and the buyers and end-users of fibers and yarns in more than 90 countries.

“Our IFJ growth plan aligns with the momentum of nonwovens in the wipes, geotextile and transportation vehicle sectors, and is well positioned to increase in value. These two publications together serve two of the largest and fastest growing sectors of INDA’s membership. Merging these into INDA enables us to provide an even greater value to our members and the overall industry,” Rousse said.

INDA will maintain the current editorial, journalist and sales staffs operating the two publications. De Waal will continue as publisher during an extended transition phase as INDA launches a search for a new, full-time publisher for both publications.

“The natural progression for International Fiber Journal and International Filtration News is to continue to serve the industry. I’m proud of the contributions we’ve made to the industry over the last 38 years. We’re pleased to pass ownership of these two publications to INDA as it serves the best interests of the industry and its future growth,” De Waal said.

International Filtration News (IFN) reports on trends and changes within the filtration and separations industry, covering research and development, and commercialization of manufacturing technologies to producers and end-users

International Fiber Journal (IFJ) is an information source for global executive management, scientists, engineers and technical personnel within the manmade fiber, technical textile and nonwovens industries

