Gore Exhibiting Proven & Trusted Technical Solutions For Military And Defense Applications At AUSA 2018

ELKTON, MD — October 3, 2018 — W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) will be showcasing high-performance GORE® Cables and Materials and next-gen GORE® Military Fabrics at the 2018 AUSA (Association of US Army) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, DC on October 8-10, Booth 3115. The military has trusted and relied on Gore’s technical solutions for decades because they ensure combat readiness and operational success every time on the battlefield and in the air.

Robust Cables and Materials for Vehicles & Aircraft

Gore will present its extensive selection of GORE® Cables and Materials for military land systems and aircraft applications. Solutions that will be on display include high-speed data cables, high power distribution cables, high-frequency microwave/RF assemblies, and excellent EMI shielding materials. All of Gore’s robust cables and cable assemblies are available in a variety of compact, highly flexible, and routable designs. Thoroughly tested and qualified to the most rigorous military specifications, they are proven to perform continuously and reliably in the toughest environments.

Also exhibited will be GORE™ SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials that have been proven to solve many sealing and surface protection challenges in helicopters such as the Apache, Black Hawk, Chinook, and Seahawk. Specified by leading military aircraft OEMs, these lightweight, non-curing tapes and gaskets simplify aircraft assembly, increase throughput, and reduce life-cycle costs.

Durable, Broad Chem-Bio Protection That Improves Mission Effectiveness

Gore will also feature the CPCSU-2 system as part of Gore’s Chemical and Biological Protective Combat Style Uniform family. At the heart of CPCSU-2 is the GORE® CHEMPAK® Undergarment with Stretch Technology, which delivers protection against a broad range of threats in liquid, vapor and aerosol form. A non-CB protective outer garment completes the CPCSU-2. This chemical and biological system offers durable protection, improved mobility, and enhanced operational effectiveness.

For more information about GORE® Cables and Materials and GORE® Military Fabrics, visit Gore at the 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, October 8-10, in Booth 3115.

Posted October 3, 2018

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates