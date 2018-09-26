Schoeller Celebrates 150 Years Of Performance Textile History

SEVELEN, Switzerland & NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — September 26, 2018 — Schoeller Textil AG, the global textile solutions brand specializing in the development and production of innovative technical fabrics and smart textile finishing technologies, is celebrating 150 years of tradition and future opportunities. What began as Switzerland’s first worsted yarn spinning mill in 1868 has achieved worldwide recognition for its highly-technical textiles and its dedication to sustainability. For its more than 500 brand partners in 50 countries, Schoeller produces an average of over six million meters of performance textiles per year in its mills in Sevelen, Switzerland and Balingen, Germany.

When Rudolph Schoeller established what would be called “Schoeller & Sohne” in Zurich in 1868, it was within an age of ground-breaking achievement and progress inspired by the beginnings of the Swiss Red Cross and the completion of the Gotthard Tunnel in Switzerland. Schoeller quickly expanded its business and in 1954 went on to purchase a textile mill in Sevelen, located in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley, which currently serves as the company’s headquarters. That mill would soon launch the very first elastic fabric for the ski industry – or the world’s very first soft shell fabric – under the name “skifans.”

Forerunner in sustainability

Sustainability has always been of great importance at Schoeller. In 1994, it was the first activewear and leisurewear manufacturer to receive Oko-Tex Standard 100 certification. Schoeller also served as one of the founding developers of the bluesign® system, which has since become established worldwide. Schoeller then became the very first company to receive the bluesign® award in 2008.

“Being able to reflect upon 150 years of textile experience, customer relationships and progress is an incredibly proud moment for our entire Schoeller family. This milestone is one for which we would like to thank our consumers, customers and partners who have continually supported and inspired our advancements,” said Schoeller CEO Siegfried Winkelbeiner. “Protecting and supporting millions of consumers in doing what they love most, and keeping a close eye on the next level of innovation every day, drives us on and gives us tremendous fulfillment – just as I am sure it did for Rudolph Schoeller so many years ago.”

Bio-technologies and electronics in textiles

Schoeller’s innovations include its c_change membrane technology, the world’s first intelligent membrane, as well as the well-known NanoSphere®, coldblack® and corkshell® technologies. 3XDRY® Bio and ecorepel® Bio, the new PFC-free technologies based on renewable raw materials, were first introduced to customers in 2016. Most recently, Schoeller announced the availability of its heatable E-soft-shell, which won the DesignPrize Switzerland 2017/2018 for the textile category.

In 2012, Schoeller joined forces with the Eschler Group, experts in tailored, knitted fabric solutions, to offer an extensive range of complementary textile options to its joint brand partners. “Today, as ever, Schoeller strives to deliver what our brand partners’ end users need to differentiate themselves,” continued Winkelbeiner. “We work to stay ahead of the curve on all fronts – providing our customers with what they need, sometimes even before they know they need it.”

Fully-integrated production sites

Schoeller’s Sevelen headquarters include its production facilities that house weaving, dyeing, lamination and coating departments, as well as the state-of-the-art research, development and testing laboratory. It’s on-site administrative building is home to the design and sales, IT, marketing and accounting teams.

Posted September 26, 2018

Source: Schoeller Textil AG