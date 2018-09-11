Point Blank Enterprises Company Awarded CH-53K Armor Development Contract

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. — September 11, 2018 — Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin has awarded The Protective Group (TPG), a Point Blank Enterprises company a contract to provide a high performance, light-weight crew protection kit for the new CH-53K U.S. Marine Corps King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter. The crew protection kit consists of individual ballistic panels installed beneath the cabin and ramp floor and within the cabin side frames.

The CH-53K is a dual-piloted, multi-engine, helicopter that will provide the U.S. Marine Corps with improved heavy lift capability, reduced operating costs, and state of the art interoperability. The CH-53K has been developed to be a safe, survivable, and a reliable weapon systems platform.

“Our experience in rapid development and fielding of reliable light weight aircraft survivability solutions was key to Sikorsky’s decision to select us as their CH-53K program partner,” said Mark Edwards, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Point Blank Enterprises. “We are incredibly proud that Sikorsky selected us to provide a survivability package for such an important and long term program.”

Posted September 11, 2018

Source: Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.