OUTLOOK™ Plus Latin America To Return To Brazil In May 2019 Global Nonwovens Associations Present Third Edition

BRUSSELS, Belgium/CARY, N.C. — September 18, 2018 — Hosted by INDA and EDANA, OUTLOOK™ Plus Latin America will return to Brazil for the third edition May 7-9, 2019.

The conference will examine the economic outlook, market statistics and the latest products and trends for the hygiene, personal care, and medical market sectors. The event, to be held at the Sheraton Sao Paulo WTC Hotel, and will also feature a tabletop exhibition with local and international companies showcasing products and services. For the first time, this edition of OPLA will also cover developments in nonwoven filter media, an important and growing sector in Latin America.

The program will feature an in-depth look at the latest developments in nonwovens for the Latin American and global absorbent hygiene and personal care products markets, including expert local insight on the political and economic environment, growth trends and the potential for nonwovens in this region. Simultaneous translation in English, Portuguese, and Spanish will be provided during the conference.

“OUTLOOK™ Latin America is now firmly established as a must-attend event for ambitious companies with an interest in the region, and EDANA is proud to once again provide a platform for innovation and business to flourish” said Pierre Wiertz, general manager of EDANA. “We are delighted to again partner with INDA in supporting our member companies and local businesses to showcase their expertise and explore opportunities for growth”

“As INDA continues to provide industry leadership in The Americas, we are pleased to again align with EDANA in organizing a conference focused on the key developing markets in South America that use nonwoven engineered materials,” said Dave Rousse, president of INDA.

The inaugural event was held in Sao Paulo in March 2015 and attracted more than 250 attendees with participants declaring the gathering a success for their businesses and the wider industry in the region. It was followed by an even more successful edition in 2017, confirming, OUTLOOK™ is a unique “must-attend” event for nonwoven professionals in the region.

Posted September 18, 2018

Source: INDA and EDANA