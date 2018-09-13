Kimberly-Clark Elects Sheri McCoy To Its Board Of Directors

DALLAS — September 12, 2018 — Kimberly-Clark Corporation today announced that Sherilyn S. “Sheri” McCoy was elected to its board of directors, effective immediately.

“Sheri will be a great addition to our board given her global leadership experience,” said Thomas J. Falk, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. “We will greatly benefit from Sheri’s leadership and deep experience in consumer products and innovation as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

Ms. McCoy brings considerable consumer experience gained during a 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson, joining as a scientist in research and development, and subsequently managing businesses in every major product sector. She held global leadership posts at J&J including worldwide chairman of the Pharmaceutical Group, and head of J&J’s Consumer business. Most recently, Ms. McCoy served as Chief Executive Officer of Avon Products, a personal care products company, until retiring earlier this year.

Ms. McCoy also serves on the boards of AstraZeneca PLC, Certara, Novocure, Stryker Corp., Catalyst and Stonehill College. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in textile chemistry from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Princeton University, and an MBA from Rutgers University. She holds four U.S. patents.

Posted September 13, 2018

Source: Kimberly-Clark Corporation